A 4 bedroom (two upstairs and two downstairs), 2 bathroom house for rent. This house has a beautiful, new kitchen with new appliances! Hardwood floors throughout the house. There is a full, dry basement for storage and a one car garage. It has a cute corner lot that is fenced off near the road. Control the temperature via the Nest Thermostat for convenience. Small dogs may be negotiable. 1st and Last months rent due at signing of the lease. July 1st availability.