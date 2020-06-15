Amenities
****LEASE TO OWN****
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House.
Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach. The first floor has a spacious dining room with a slider to a patio to expand your entertainment possibilities, a large living room with a fieldstone fireplace, and updated kitchen and bathroom. A porch and patio off the kitchen brings the outdoors. The second floor has two private decks and an oversized master suite. There are also two more bedrooms with walk-in closets and another private deck with ocean views. Plenty of parking and a oversized one car garage. And the home is furnished. Bring your toothbrush.
For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment
24 hour information line: 833-994-6946 Ext 888
(RLNE5783145)