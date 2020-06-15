All apartments in Hampton Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

16 O St

16 O Street · (833) 994-6946
Location

16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH 03842

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2017 · Avail. now

$2,017

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
****LEASE TO OWN****

3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House.

Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach. The first floor has a spacious dining room with a slider to a patio to expand your entertainment possibilities, a large living room with a fieldstone fireplace, and updated kitchen and bathroom. A porch and patio off the kitchen brings the outdoors. The second floor has two private decks and an oversized master suite. There are also two more bedrooms with walk-in closets and another private deck with ocean views. Plenty of parking and a oversized one car garage. And the home is furnished. Bring your toothbrush.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment

24 hour information line: 833-994-6946 Ext 888

(RLNE5783145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 O St have any available units?
16 O St has a unit available for $2,017 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 O St have?
Some of 16 O St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 O St currently offering any rent specials?
16 O St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 O St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 O St is pet friendly.
Does 16 O St offer parking?
Yes, 16 O St does offer parking.
Does 16 O St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 O St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 O St have a pool?
No, 16 O St does not have a pool.
Does 16 O St have accessible units?
No, 16 O St does not have accessible units.
Does 16 O St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 O St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 O St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 O St has units with air conditioning.
