All apartments in Belknap County
Find more places like 314 College Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belknap County, NH
/
314 College Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

314 College Road

314 College Road · (603) 569-3128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

314 College Road, Belknap County, NH 03226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
WEEKLY RENTAL- $4,350 PER WEEK - Welcome to The Alves! Built in 1900s, formerly an Inn, this Lake Lodge has unique history. Situated on 14 private acres with water frontage on Big Squam Lake.Relax and unwind in this peaceful and secluded setting, explore the wildlife and nature just outside your door, or take your boat, canoe, or kayak out to adventure Squam Lake. Lounge with your feet in the water on the shallow sandy beach, sunbath on the 40ft dock, or take a leap off the swim raft. True to its name, this antique home has over 2,600 sqft of living space, knotty pine interior, two stories, seven bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The main floor includes a large wrap around porch with portion screened in perfect for entertaining. Formal sitting room, living room with stone stacked fireplace, den, 3/4 bathroom with washer & dryer, and the fully equipped eat in kitchen is sure to have everything you'd ever need. Located in Center Harbor next to the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest. Sleeps 10. CHMCCL. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 College Road have any available units?
314 College Road has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 College Road have?
Some of 314 College Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 College Road currently offering any rent specials?
314 College Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 College Road pet-friendly?
No, 314 College Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 314 College Road offer parking?
No, 314 College Road does not offer parking.
Does 314 College Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 College Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 College Road have a pool?
Yes, 314 College Road has a pool.
Does 314 College Road have accessible units?
No, 314 College Road does not have accessible units.
Does 314 College Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 College Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 College Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 College Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 314 College Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lowell, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHLawrence, MAHaverhill, MAKeene, NHWilmington, MADanvers, MAMethuen Town, MA
Andover, MAReading, MALynnfield, MAAmesbury Town, MALondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NH
Wolfeboro, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NHExeter, NHDerry, NHPortsmouth, NHLebanon, NHKittery, MESaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

North Shore Community CollegeNorthern Essex Community College
Keene State CollegeRivier University
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity