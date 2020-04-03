314 College Road

Amenities

WEEKLY RENTAL- $4,350 PER WEEK - Welcome to The Alves! Built in 1900s, formerly an Inn, this Lake Lodge has unique history. Situated on 14 private acres with water frontage on Big Squam Lake.Relax and unwind in this peaceful and secluded setting, explore the wildlife and nature just outside your door, or take your boat, canoe, or kayak out to adventure Squam Lake. Lounge with your feet in the water on the shallow sandy beach, sunbath on the 40ft dock, or take a leap off the swim raft. True to its name, this antique home has over 2,600 sqft of living space, knotty pine interior, two stories, seven bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The main floor includes a large wrap around porch with portion screened in perfect for entertaining. Formal sitting room, living room with stone stacked fireplace, den, 3/4 bathroom with washer & dryer, and the fully equipped eat in kitchen is sure to have everything you'd ever need. Located in Center Harbor next to the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest. Sleeps 10. CHMCCL. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832