28 Broadview Terrace

Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...Pond Hockey, fishing Derby enjoy a fabulous Lake Winnipesaukee luxury waterfront rental,five bedrooms, six bathrooms, this impressive home overlooks beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee and mountains. Three levels of living. Over sized master suite with amazing views and spa-like bath. Three ensuite bedrooms plus a bunk room for the kids. Walkout lower level to the outdoor television, bar, and hot tub, just spectacular! Game room, pool table, and theater area as well as a gourmet kitchen on the main level, fireplace living/dining area out to a specious deck. The location is prime beach and a dock is available for an addition $500 fee for the week. Fantastic rental! Tenant is required to pay the cleaning fee and 9% room and meals tax.