Belknap County, NH
28 Broadview Terrace
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

28 Broadview Terrace

28 Broadview Terrace · (603) 279-7046
Location

28 Broadview Terrace, Belknap County, NH 03249

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...Pond Hockey, fishing Derby enjoy a fabulous Lake Winnipesaukee luxury waterfront rental,five bedrooms, six bathrooms, this impressive home overlooks beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee and mountains. Three levels of living. Over sized master suite with amazing views and spa-like bath. Three ensuite bedrooms plus a bunk room for the kids. Walkout lower level to the outdoor television, bar, and hot tub, just spectacular! Game room, pool table, and theater area as well as a gourmet kitchen on the main level, fireplace living/dining area out to a specious deck. The location is prime beach and a dock is available for an addition $500 fee for the week. Fantastic rental! Tenant is required to pay the cleaning fee and 9% room and meals tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Broadview Terrace have any available units?
28 Broadview Terrace has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Broadview Terrace have?
Some of 28 Broadview Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Broadview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
28 Broadview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Broadview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 28 Broadview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 28 Broadview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 28 Broadview Terrace offers parking.
Does 28 Broadview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Broadview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Broadview Terrace have a pool?
No, 28 Broadview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 28 Broadview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 28 Broadview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Broadview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Broadview Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Broadview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Broadview Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
