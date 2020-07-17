All apartments in Sarpy County
10428 S 131st St 102

10428 S 131st St · No Longer Available
Location

10428 S 131st St, Sarpy County, NE 68138

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New 1 Bed Luxury Bungalow on the Lake Papillion - Property Id: 256428

$1150-$1295

Pre Lease a New 1 Bedroom Luxury Bungalow on the Lake, Near Werner Park, Facebook
Marketing DescriptionLocated in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance. We offer distinctive floor plans with impeccable quality in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity and gratitude. This unit includes beautiful flooring, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, and more! The Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen accommodates smoke-free living and is pet friendly in select unit types.

Keep in mind that we have self tours available for all of our safety. You would be able to tour the apartment on your own, at your leisure!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256428
Property Id 256428

(RLNE5740628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10428 S 131st St 102 have any available units?
10428 S 131st St 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarpy County, NE.
What amenities does 10428 S 131st St 102 have?
Some of 10428 S 131st St 102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10428 S 131st St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
10428 S 131st St 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10428 S 131st St 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10428 S 131st St 102 is pet friendly.
Does 10428 S 131st St 102 offer parking?
No, 10428 S 131st St 102 does not offer parking.
Does 10428 S 131st St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10428 S 131st St 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10428 S 131st St 102 have a pool?
No, 10428 S 131st St 102 does not have a pool.
Does 10428 S 131st St 102 have accessible units?
No, 10428 S 131st St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 10428 S 131st St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10428 S 131st St 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10428 S 131st St 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10428 S 131st St 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
