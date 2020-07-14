All apartments in Papillion
Venue at Werner Park

11951 Ballpark Way · (833) 274-9491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
REDUCED RATES - On select 1 bedroom homes, plus 1 month FREE when you sign a 13 month lease. *Select homes. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply. Contact a leasing agent for complete details.
Location

11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 623 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 735 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venue at Werner Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
pool table
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Venue at Werner Park, our newly constructed community will be just steps away from Werner Park and our modern homes will offer the amenities you crave! At The Venue at Werner Park, we offer our residents stylish homes and engaging shared spaces. Inside, our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom homes will feature modern design elements including custom kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, contemporary fixtures and color schemes, wood-style flooring, balconies and private garages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venue at Werner Park have any available units?
Venue at Werner Park has 19 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Venue at Werner Park have?
Some of Venue at Werner Park's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venue at Werner Park currently offering any rent specials?
Venue at Werner Park is offering the following rent specials: REDUCED RATES - On select 1 bedroom homes, plus 1 month FREE when you sign a 13 month lease. *Select homes. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply. Contact a leasing agent for complete details.
Is Venue at Werner Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park is pet friendly.
Does Venue at Werner Park offer parking?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park offers parking.
Does Venue at Werner Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venue at Werner Park have a pool?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park has a pool.
Does Venue at Werner Park have accessible units?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park has accessible units.
Does Venue at Werner Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Venue at Werner Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Venue at Werner Park has units with air conditioning.
