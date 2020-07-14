Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal pool table

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Venue at Werner Park, our newly constructed community will be just steps away from Werner Park and our modern homes will offer the amenities you crave! At The Venue at Werner Park, we offer our residents stylish homes and engaging shared spaces. Inside, our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom homes will feature modern design elements including custom kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, contemporary fixtures and color schemes, wood-style flooring, balconies and private garages.