Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Venue at Werner Park, our newly constructed community will be just steps away from Werner Park and our modern homes will offer the amenities you crave! At The Venue at Werner Park, we offer our residents stylish homes and engaging shared spaces. Inside, our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom homes will feature modern design elements including custom kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, contemporary fixtures and color schemes, wood-style flooring, balconies and private garages.