4016 N 161 St

Amenities
Attractive and spacious single family home located in NW Omaha Walnut Ridge subdivision. Built in 2003, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home includes a finished basement with bar and exercise room, plus plenty of storage too! Main floor office/den is just off the entry. Fenced backyard with patio. All kitchen appliances included. 3600 square feet. Nearby parks and convenient shopping. This home is in the Omaha School District.
