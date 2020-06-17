All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 4016 N 161 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
4016 N 161 St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:30 AM

4016 N 161 St

4016 North 161st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4016 North 161st Street, Omaha, NE 68116
Walnut Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Attractive and spacious single family home located in NW Omaha Walnut Ridge subdivision. Built in 2003, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home includes a finished basement with bar and exercise room, plus plenty of storage too! Main floor office/den is just off the entry. Fenced backyard with patio. All kitchen appliances included. 3600 square feet. Nearby parks and convenient shopping. This home is in the Omaha School District.
Attractive and spacious single family home located in NW Omaha Walnut Ridge subdivision. Built in 2003, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home includes a finished basement with bar and exercise room, plus plenty of storage too! Main floor office/den is just off the entry. Fenced backyard with patio. All kitchen appliances included. 3600 square feet. Nearby parks and convenient shopping. This home is in the Omaha School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 N 161 St have any available units?
4016 N 161 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 N 161 St have?
Some of 4016 N 161 St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 N 161 St currently offering any rent specials?
4016 N 161 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 N 161 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 N 161 St is pet friendly.
Does 4016 N 161 St offer parking?
Yes, 4016 N 161 St does offer parking.
Does 4016 N 161 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 N 161 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 N 161 St have a pool?
No, 4016 N 161 St does not have a pool.
Does 4016 N 161 St have accessible units?
No, 4016 N 161 St does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 N 161 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 N 161 St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz
Omaha, NE 68164
Howard Street
7520 Howard St
Omaha, NE 68114
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street
Omaha, NE 68102
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz
Omaha, NE 68106
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St
Omaha, NE 68102
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz
Omaha, NE 68127

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center