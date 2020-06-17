4016 N 161 St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Attractive and spacious single family home located in NW Omaha Walnut Ridge subdivision. Built in 2003, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home includes a finished basement with bar and exercise room, plus plenty of storage too! Main floor office/den is just off the entry. Fenced backyard with patio. All kitchen appliances included. 3600 square feet. Nearby parks and convenient shopping. This home is in the Omaha School District.

Attractive and spacious single family home located in NW Omaha Walnut Ridge subdivision. Built in 2003, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home includes a finished basement with bar and exercise room, plus plenty of storage too! Main floor office/den is just off the entry. Fenced backyard with patio. All kitchen appliances included. 3600 square feet. Nearby parks and convenient shopping. This home is in the Omaha School District.