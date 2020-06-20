All apartments in Omaha
12423 Yates St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

12423 Yates St

12423 Yates Street · (402) 968-7013
Location

12423 Yates Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Willow Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy this wonderfully renovated, 3 bedroom, spacious house in beautiful Willow Wood!

Updates throughout including brand new hardwood floors, freshly painted and new light/fan fixtures in bedrooms. Newly installed shower in the main bathroom and a brand new driveway! 2 car garage. All Appliances included.

Beautiful shaded deck perfect for entertaining and lovely landscaping.
The house faces a large park with many amenities including a playground, tennis court, ball fields, basketball court, and walking trails as well as an open space, mostly private park behind the house!

Conveniently located next to popular stores, restaurants and easy access to Dodge Street/ I-80 & I-680. Local schools are Burke High school, Beveridge Magnet Middle School and several elementary schools.

Renter pays all utilities and cares for lawn & snow removal. Security deposit is one month's rent that you get back at end assuming no damage. Prefer no pets. Longer term tenants ideally. No smoking indoors, please. Application fee: $30 per adult to cover background check, etc.

Available NOW! Drive by first then call 402-968-7013 to schedule a viewing! Don't miss out on this great house!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12423 Yates St have any available units?
12423 Yates St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 12423 Yates St have?
Some of 12423 Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12423 Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
12423 Yates St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 Yates St pet-friendly?
No, 12423 Yates St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 12423 Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 12423 Yates St does offer parking.
Does 12423 Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12423 Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 Yates St have a pool?
No, 12423 Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 12423 Yates St have accessible units?
No, 12423 Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12423 Yates St has units with dishwashers.
