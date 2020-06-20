12423 Yates St

Amenities

Enjoy this wonderfully renovated, 3 bedroom, spacious house in beautiful Willow Wood!



Updates throughout including brand new hardwood floors, freshly painted and new light/fan fixtures in bedrooms. Newly installed shower in the main bathroom and a brand new driveway! 2 car garage. All Appliances included.



Beautiful shaded deck perfect for entertaining and lovely landscaping.

The house faces a large park with many amenities including a playground, tennis court, ball fields, basketball court, and walking trails as well as an open space, mostly private park behind the house!



Conveniently located next to popular stores, restaurants and easy access to Dodge Street/ I-80 & I-680. Local schools are Burke High school, Beveridge Magnet Middle School and several elementary schools.



Renter pays all utilities and cares for lawn & snow removal. Security deposit is one month's rent that you get back at end assuming no damage. Prefer no pets. Longer term tenants ideally. No smoking indoors, please. Application fee: $30 per adult to cover background check, etc.



Available NOW! Drive by first then call 402-968-7013 to schedule a viewing! Don't miss out on this great house!



No Pets Allowed



