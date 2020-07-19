All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:35 PM

621 New Hampshire Street

621 New Hampshire Street · (402) 742-0200
Location

621 New Hampshire Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
North Bottoms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming property. Perfect for college students and game days. This Bungalow has space for everyone, with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and a finished basement. Newer roof, dishwasher, garbage disposal, dryer, and a keypad entry on front and back doors. This property features an over sized 1.5 stall detached garage with extra off street parking and is on a dead end road within biking/walking distance to the university, downtown Lincoln & Husker stadium! Walk to the Haymarket, Memorial Stadium & Pinnacle Bank arena!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 New Hampshire Street have any available units?
621 New Hampshire Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 621 New Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 New Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 New Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 New Hampshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 621 New Hampshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 New Hampshire Street offers parking.
Does 621 New Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 New Hampshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 New Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 621 New Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 New Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 621 New Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 New Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 New Hampshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 New Hampshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 New Hampshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.
