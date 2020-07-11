All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3910 n. 12th street

3910 North 12th Street · (402) 499-5511
Location

3910 North 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68521
Belmont

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3910 n. 12th street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1924 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
3910 n. 12th street Available 08/01/20 Belmont Beauty with 5 Bedrooms & Fenced Backyard - This single-family home in the Belmont neighborhood includes 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the first level, with access to your own backyard patio and large private fenced yard. The kitchen has all the amenities you need, including fridge, range, and a new dishwasher that was installed in May 2020. The lower level bathroom is split into a shower/sink pair and a toilet/sink pair to enhance access and functionality. Lower level has a bonus living room and non-conforming bedroom/office. You will appreciate the single car detached garage with remote garage door opener. Just under 2,000 square feet of living space – schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE5881570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 n. 12th street have any available units?
3910 n. 12th street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 n. 12th street have?
Some of 3910 n. 12th street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 n. 12th street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 n. 12th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 n. 12th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 n. 12th street is pet friendly.
Does 3910 n. 12th street offer parking?
Yes, 3910 n. 12th street offers parking.
Does 3910 n. 12th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 n. 12th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 n. 12th street have a pool?
No, 3910 n. 12th street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 n. 12th street have accessible units?
No, 3910 n. 12th street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 n. 12th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 n. 12th street has units with dishwashers.
