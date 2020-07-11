Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3910 n. 12th street Available 08/01/20 Belmont Beauty with 5 Bedrooms & Fenced Backyard - This single-family home in the Belmont neighborhood includes 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the first level, with access to your own backyard patio and large private fenced yard. The kitchen has all the amenities you need, including fridge, range, and a new dishwasher that was installed in May 2020. The lower level bathroom is split into a shower/sink pair and a toilet/sink pair to enhance access and functionality. Lower level has a bonus living room and non-conforming bedroom/office. You will appreciate the single car detached garage with remote garage door opener. Just under 2,000 square feet of living space – schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE5881570)