Lincoln, NE
3211 N 14th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3211 N 14th St

3211 North 14th Street · (402) 304-4343
Lincoln
Location

3211 North 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68521
Belmont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Split level with new concrete stairs, garage door, Hunter ceiling fans, fresh paint, gas stove! Second bath has a Jaccuzi whirlpool tub!

Laundry connections for your own washer and dryer - and plenty of space for storage, craft room, etc. Non-conforming bedroom in the basement for play room, home office, man cave, etc.

Just a block and a half from Belmont school. Easy access to both Cornhusker Highway and Superior Street. Walgreens, CVS, Ace Hardware and Dollar General to the north! Burger King, McDonalds, Scmick's grocery, and Belmont shopping to the south!

No LHA or Section 8. No satellites.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4108207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 N 14th St have any available units?
3211 N 14th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 N 14th St have?
Some of 3211 N 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 N 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
3211 N 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 N 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 3211 N 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 3211 N 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 3211 N 14th St does offer parking.
Does 3211 N 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 N 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 N 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 3211 N 14th St has a pool.
Does 3211 N 14th St have accessible units?
No, 3211 N 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 N 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 N 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
