3211 N 14th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage internet access

Split level with new concrete stairs, garage door, Hunter ceiling fans, fresh paint, gas stove! Second bath has a Jaccuzi whirlpool tub!



Laundry connections for your own washer and dryer - and plenty of space for storage, craft room, etc. Non-conforming bedroom in the basement for play room, home office, man cave, etc.



Just a block and a half from Belmont school. Easy access to both Cornhusker Highway and Superior Street. Walgreens, CVS, Ace Hardware and Dollar General to the north! Burger King, McDonalds, Scmick's grocery, and Belmont shopping to the south!



No LHA or Section 8. No satellites.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4108207)