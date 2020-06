Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

4+1 Bedroom Townhome Available! - This 4+1bedroom, 3 bathroom features a finished basement, vaulted ceilings and oak cabinetry. It includes an attached two stall garage and stainless steel appliances.

Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.

This property does not accept Section 8.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water.

Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5074706)