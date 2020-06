Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice floor plan. 2 bedrooms - master has walk-in closet. Bath has walk-in shower. Both bedrooms and hallway have narrow wood floors. Sunny kitchen has cute eating nook with built-in seating and table. Basement has a huge family room with vinyl/linoleum floor and ceiling. Walls are not finished. There is also a workshop with bench, store room and laundry room. Roof and gutters are newer.