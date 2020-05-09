All apartments in Lincoln
2309 U St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:01 AM

2309 U St

2309 U Street · (402) 483-1214
Location

2309 U Street, Lincoln, NE 68503
Hawley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 U St · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
4 Bedroom Home Near UNL - This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home within walking distance to UNL's City Campus is available now! This home features bedrooms with large closets and living space with high ceilings. There is plenty of room for off street parking and also a huge side yard!
Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.
This property does not accept Section 8.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance. Trash is provided.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5067368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 U St have any available units?
2309 U St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 2309 U St currently offering any rent specials?
2309 U St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 U St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 U St is pet friendly.
Does 2309 U St offer parking?
Yes, 2309 U St does offer parking.
Does 2309 U St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 U St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 U St have a pool?
No, 2309 U St does not have a pool.
Does 2309 U St have accessible units?
No, 2309 U St does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 U St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 U St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 U St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 U St does not have units with air conditioning.
