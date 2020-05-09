Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

4 Bedroom Home Near UNL - This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home within walking distance to UNL's City Campus is available now! This home features bedrooms with large closets and living space with high ceilings. There is plenty of room for off street parking and also a huge side yard!

Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.

This property does not accept Section 8.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance. Trash is provided.

Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



No Cats Allowed



