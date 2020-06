Amenities

patio / balcony parking accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

2305 S Street-Downtown Living-Minutes from UNL - Quaint Bungalow near downtown Lincoln. This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with lots of living space and a full basement. It also features extra-wide doorways, updates throughout, a wheelchair lift on the back deck/porch, alley access with 3 parking spaces and a storage shed. Perfect location for anyone, minutes from UNL campus, downtown Lincoln, and bus stops close by. Call today for a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789142)