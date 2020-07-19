1832 sw 16th

Amenities

5 bed/ 2 bathroom Low maintenance house for rent! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a quiet southwest Lincoln neighborhood. Featuring 2 single stall garages, one attached to the house and one detached, backyard great for entertaining or gardening, low maintenance siding on the exterior, updated items inside include fresh paint, new countertops, new flooring and professionally cleaned. Near grocery stores, restaurants and 5 minutes to downtown and I-80. If interested please call soon, as this one won’t last long!!!

No section 8

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914659)