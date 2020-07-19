All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1832 sw 16th

1832 Southwest 16th Street · (402) 405-5931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1832 Southwest 16th Street, Lincoln, NE 68522
West A

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1832 sw 16th · Avail. now

$1,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bed/ 2 bathroom Low maintenance house for rent! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a quiet southwest Lincoln neighborhood. Featuring 2 single stall garages, one attached to the house and one detached, backyard great for entertaining or gardening, low maintenance siding on the exterior, updated items inside include fresh paint, new countertops, new flooring and professionally cleaned. Near grocery stores, restaurants and 5 minutes to downtown and I-80. If interested please call soon, as this one won’t last long!!!
No section 8
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 sw 16th have any available units?
1832 sw 16th has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 1832 sw 16th currently offering any rent specials?
1832 sw 16th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 sw 16th pet-friendly?
No, 1832 sw 16th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 1832 sw 16th offer parking?
Yes, 1832 sw 16th offers parking.
Does 1832 sw 16th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 sw 16th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 sw 16th have a pool?
No, 1832 sw 16th does not have a pool.
Does 1832 sw 16th have accessible units?
No, 1832 sw 16th does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 sw 16th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 sw 16th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 sw 16th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 sw 16th does not have units with air conditioning.
