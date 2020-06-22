All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 1421 P Street - 306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
1421 P Street - 306
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

1421 P Street - 306

1421 P Street · (402) 477-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1421 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
Downtown Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
1421 P Street Building in the heart of Lincolns P Street District.
Internet Service, Basic TV, water, recycling & Trash included. * Concrete flooring and modern interiors. * Walking distance to UNL, restaurants, shops, and nightlife. * Laundry facilities on site. * Secured access building with key pad locks on every unit. * Large windows for natural light. * All appliances furnished including microwave. * Common area courtyard with seating, gas grill, and bicycle storage.

Cable ready, Microwave, High speed internet, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Fenced yard, Oven / range, Heat - electric
Perfect Location Downtown! 1421 P Street Building in the heart of Lincolns P Street District.

Internet Service, water, recycling & Trash included.

* Renovated in 2014 with concrete flooring and modern interiors.
* Just 2 blocks from UNL campus, restaurants, shops, and nightlife just outside your door.
* Laundry facilities on site.
* Secured access building with key pad locks on every unit.
* All appliances furnished including microwave.
* Common area courtyard with seating, gas grill, and bicycle storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 P Street - 306 have any available units?
1421 P Street - 306 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 P Street - 306 have?
Some of 1421 P Street - 306's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 P Street - 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 P Street - 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 P Street - 306 pet-friendly?
No, 1421 P Street - 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 1421 P Street - 306 offer parking?
No, 1421 P Street - 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1421 P Street - 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 P Street - 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 P Street - 306 have a pool?
No, 1421 P Street - 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1421 P Street - 306 have accessible units?
No, 1421 P Street - 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 P Street - 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 P Street - 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1421 P Street - 306?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr
Lincoln, NE 68528
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68505
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St
Lincoln, NE 68506
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St
Lincoln, NE 68516
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity