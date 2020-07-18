Amenities

1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 - 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 1 BR Condo near downtown amenities! - Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent in the Historic Hayward School building. Kitchen is light and open to informal dining and large living room. The condo's west-facing wall-size windows let in an abundance of natural light. Plenty of closet/storage space. The location can't be beat with the stadium, campus and downtown Haymarket area just minutes away.



One off-street parking spot included

Trash and Water included

Cable included

Clean coin-operated, community laundry area

No pets

No smoking



$750 refundable deposit*

$750/month rent



Kitchen - 9X9

Informal Dining - 9X9

Living Room - 11X14

Master Bedroom - 10X11

Entry - 4X9



Call to schedule an appointment to view condo and pick up an application show contact info

*refundable deposit if terms and conditions of the lease are met

Landlord is licensed Realtor in the state of Nebraska



