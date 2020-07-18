All apartments in Lincoln
1223 N 9th St, Unit 214
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1223 N 9th St, Unit 214

1223 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 North 9th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
North Bottoms

Amenities

cable included
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 - 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 1 BR Condo near downtown amenities! - Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent in the Historic Hayward School building. Kitchen is light and open to informal dining and large living room. The condo's west-facing wall-size windows let in an abundance of natural light. Plenty of closet/storage space. The location can't be beat with the stadium, campus and downtown Haymarket area just minutes away.

One off-street parking spot included
Trash and Water included
Cable included
Clean coin-operated, community laundry area
No pets
No smoking

$750 refundable deposit*
$750/month rent

Kitchen - 9X9
Informal Dining - 9X9
Living Room - 11X14
Master Bedroom - 10X11
Entry - 4X9

Call to schedule an appointment to view condo and pick up an application show contact info
*refundable deposit if terms and conditions of the lease are met
Landlord is licensed Realtor in the state of Nebraska

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 have any available units?
1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 currently offering any rent specials?
1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 pet-friendly?
No, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 offer parking?
Yes, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 offers parking.
Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 have a pool?
No, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 does not have a pool.
Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 have accessible units?
No, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 does not have units with air conditioning.
