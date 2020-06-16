All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

1407 Imperial Dr

1407 Imperial Drive · (402) 680-1010
Location

1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE 68005
Central Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 Imperial Dr · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space. All new and stainless steel appliances are included. The open concept flows into the large dining space as well as large living area. The master bedroom has been converted into a master suite with large walk in closet and beautiful new fixtures in the bathroom! Wood floors on all of main level. Finished basement has a wet bar, extra living space, and an office. Laundry machines are included.

Move In Special:
1/2 Off First Month

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Tenant is responsible for all OPPD, MUD, and Black Hills Energy services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE5000272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Imperial Dr have any available units?
1407 Imperial Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1407 Imperial Dr have?
Some of 1407 Imperial Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Imperial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Imperial Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Imperial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Imperial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Imperial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Imperial Dr does offer parking.
Does 1407 Imperial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Imperial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Imperial Dr have a pool?
No, 1407 Imperial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Imperial Dr have accessible units?
No, 1407 Imperial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Imperial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Imperial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Imperial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Imperial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
