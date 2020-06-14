/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minot, ND
Terrace Heights
505 4th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
400 sqft
505 4th Street SW - 3 Available 05/01/20 Terrace Heights - Pet Friendly & Central Location - A quiet Pet Friendly apartment community located near the heart of Minot.
Royal Suites
2015 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
2015 8th St. NW 16 Available 06/15/20 Royal Suites - 2015 8th St. NW Minot on North Hill! A great price for a 1 bedroom apartment.
Brooklyn Heights
411 8th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
535 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brooklyn Heights in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$875
723 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwood Apartments
3403 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Southwood Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Remington
205 27th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$685
Remington Apartments - on Minot's North Hill - Remington Apartments are conveniently located near Minots major north/south route. Apartments feature private entry, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer & dryer.
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$848
758 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$695
691 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
796 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Meadows at Woodside
1310 SE 34th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$635
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadows at Woodside in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ramblin Villas
527 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$515
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ramblin Villas in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
776 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$535
550 sqft
Cedarwood MSU Apartments - Pet Friendly - Starting March 1st! Cedarwood MSU- located just North of the MSU campus! Cedarwood MSU is located close to MSU, and in a nice residential area.
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
812 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie