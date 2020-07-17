2410 23rd St W Apt 204

Amenities
This GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA Executive-Style Apartment boasts a huge living area, large Master Bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, and two full bathrooms. Complete with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer in the unit, as well as a separate storage locker in a secured hallway. Contemporary design and finishes make this a cut above the rest! Convenient to groceries, schools, and downtown area, with easy access to Highways 2 and 85. Landlord pays for water/sewer/trash. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this luxurious anywhere in Williston! Hurry before its GONE!