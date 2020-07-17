2410 23rd St W Apt 204

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA Executive-Style Apartment boasts a huge living area, large Master Bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, and two full bathrooms. Complete with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer in the unit, as well as a separate storage locker in a secured hallway. Contemporary design and finishes make this a cut above the rest! Convenient to groceries, schools, and downtown area, with easy access to Highways 2 and 85. Landlord pays for water/sewer/trash. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this luxurious anywhere in Williston! Hurry before its GONE!