Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

2410 23rd St W Apt 204

2410 23rd St W · (701) 660-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2410 23rd St W, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA Executive-Style Apartment boasts a huge living area, large Master Bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, and two full bathrooms. Complete with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer in the unit, as well as a separate storage locker in a secured hallway. Contemporary design and finishes make this a cut above the rest! Convenient to groceries, schools, and downtown area, with easy access to Highways 2 and 85. Landlord pays for water/sewer/trash. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this luxurious anywhere in Williston! Hurry before its GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have any available units?
2410 23rd St W Apt 204 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have?
Some of 2410 23rd St W Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 23rd St W Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2410 23rd St W Apt 204 has units with air conditioning.
