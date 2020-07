Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage e-payments internet access

Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.



The Park Terrace Apartments have a unique location along the beautiful Island Park near Downtown Fargo. With so much to do outdoors, from sporting courts and fields, to the trails along the Red River. Head north to try out the unique shopping and dining experiences downtown has to offer. You can discover shops and eateries that only Fargo has to offer!