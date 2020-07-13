/
84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$665
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.
912 16th Street South
912 16th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
4 Bedroom House by MSUM - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single family home near MSUM. Sun-porch off of the single stall attached garage.
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath house! Located near Lindenwood park. Two large living spaces. Beautiful hard wood flooring! Lots of storage and room for a table in kitchen.
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.
1318 4th Ave S
1318 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Address: 1318 4th ave S,Moorhead, MN 56560 $500 off with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath Near MSUM/Concordia Campus All utilities are tenants responsibility Washer and Dryer Hook Ups Off street parking Pets Ok $100/M Per
3051 39th Ave S
3051 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2204 sqft
3051 39th Ave S Available 10/15/20 4 BEDROOM NEW CONSTRUCTION!! - Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION in South Moorhead!! 4 Bed, 2 bath Bilevel Home.
1319 2nd Avenue South
1319 2nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2156 sqft
Available IMMEDIATELY!!! Check out this 4 bed 1 bath home which is just minutes from colleges, shopping, restraunts and so much more. All 4 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are on main level and boasts a large fenced in yard.
Northport
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$515
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Downtown Fargo
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
Northport
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Downtown Fargo
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Northport
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Brunsdale
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Lincoln
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Northport
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Northport
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Roosevelt
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)
Downtown Fargo
714 6th Ave N
714 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1692 sqft
714 6th Ave N Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 2 BED HOME - PARKING - PET FRIENDLY - Home renovated last winter! The main level includes a kitchen (with new fridge and range) and dinette area, a large living area with fireplace, and a 3 season
Downtown Fargo
1010 7th Ave N
1010 7th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV 3 bedroom Home Walk to NDSU campus All utilities are tenants responsibility washer and dryer Pets Ok $75.00M Per Pet Off street parking Rent $1095 Deposit $600.00 Accepts Section 8.
