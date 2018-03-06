All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like 98 N WOODCREST DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
98 N WOODCREST DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

98 N WOODCREST DR

98 North Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

98 North Woodcrest Drive, Fargo, ND 58102
Longfellow

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
98 N WOODCREST DR Available 07/01/20 Beautiful RUSTIC Home!! - Start the New Year off in this 4 bed, 2 bath beautifully detailed home!! This charming home filled with beautiful brick features is located near the North Fargo VA not far from NDSU campus! The kitchen is equipped with all new appliances! Unique with it's wooden beams on vaulted ceilings, AND 2 brick fireplaces up and downstairs to cozy up to! DON'T miss out on this rare North Fargo house with a fenced in yard!

PET FRIENDLY: Cats, small dogs

Professionally Managed by 360 Properties LLC
CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING (701) 793.9550

(RLNE4572118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 N WOODCREST DR have any available units?
98 N WOODCREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
Is 98 N WOODCREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
98 N WOODCREST DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 N WOODCREST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 N WOODCREST DR is pet friendly.
Does 98 N WOODCREST DR offer parking?
No, 98 N WOODCREST DR does not offer parking.
Does 98 N WOODCREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 N WOODCREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 N WOODCREST DR have a pool?
No, 98 N WOODCREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 98 N WOODCREST DR have accessible units?
No, 98 N WOODCREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 98 N WOODCREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 N WOODCREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 N WOODCREST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 N WOODCREST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102
Fargo, ND 58103
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136
Fargo, ND 58104
Essex
1522 East Gateway Circle South
Fargo, ND 58103
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive
Fargo, ND 58103
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North
Fargo, ND 58102
Southgate
3315 17th St S
Fargo, ND 58104
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead