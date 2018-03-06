Amenities

98 N WOODCREST DR Available 07/01/20 Beautiful RUSTIC Home!! - Start the New Year off in this 4 bed, 2 bath beautifully detailed home!! This charming home filled with beautiful brick features is located near the North Fargo VA not far from NDSU campus! The kitchen is equipped with all new appliances! Unique with it's wooden beams on vaulted ceilings, AND 2 brick fireplaces up and downstairs to cozy up to! DON'T miss out on this rare North Fargo house with a fenced in yard!



PET FRIENDLY: Cats, small dogs



