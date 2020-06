Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home!!



Never miss a movie!! This open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space to stock up and space for a kitchen table for your family to gather around!! Kitchen comes with dish washer, stove and large refrigerator!! Lots of light in this cozy home!! Master bedroom has a walk in closet and on suite bathroom. Home also comes with central air.



Want to see? Call Jodi and schedule an appointment to view a home today! 701-235-5743



