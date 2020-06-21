All apartments in Fargo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

711 21st st. South

711 21st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

711 21st Street South, Fargo, ND 58103
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Heat Paid Washer/Dryer Big Yard Quiet Neighbors - Property Id: 87473

Come check out this really nice duplex!
* 2 bed 1 bath
* Really big yard
* Washer and dryer included (no coins)
* Parks in view
* Fresh carpet and new appliances
* Great quiet neighbors that you will love
* Heat Paid
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87473
Property Id 87473

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 21st st. South have any available units?
711 21st st. South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 21st st. South have?
Some of 711 21st st. South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 21st st. South currently offering any rent specials?
711 21st st. South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 21st st. South pet-friendly?
No, 711 21st st. South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 711 21st st. South offer parking?
No, 711 21st st. South does not offer parking.
Does 711 21st st. South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 21st st. South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 21st st. South have a pool?
No, 711 21st st. South does not have a pool.
Does 711 21st st. South have accessible units?
No, 711 21st st. South does not have accessible units.
Does 711 21st st. South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 21st st. South has units with dishwashers.
