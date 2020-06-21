Available 08/01/20 Heat Paid Washer/Dryer Big Yard Quiet Neighbors - Property Id: 87473
Come check out this really nice duplex! * 2 bed 1 bath * Really big yard * Washer and dryer included (no coins) * Parks in view * Fresh carpet and new appliances * Great quiet neighbors that you will love * Heat Paid Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87473 Property Id 87473
No Dogs Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 21st st. South have any available units?
711 21st st. South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 21st st. South have?
Some of 711 21st st. South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 21st st. South currently offering any rent specials?
711 21st st. South isn't currently offering any rent specials.