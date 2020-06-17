All apartments in Fargo
1335 11th Avenue North - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1335 11th Avenue North - 1

1335 11th Avenue North · (701) 232-8453
Location

1335 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
NDSU

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Upper: 3 bedrooms (one with an office or extra bedroom (6th)), Kitchen, Huge Bathroom

Main floor: Large living room and dining room (wood floors!), Office/bedroom (7x7), bedroom (7x14), large kitchen with a lot of storage, updated full bathroom.

Basement: large "game room", bedroom with egress and 1/2 bath.
main floor was just completely remodeled. New plumbing throughout building.

New paint throughout the main floor.
Large living room and dining room. Location is great!!

7 off street parking or 5 off with 1 stall garage

Deposit 1950

NO smoking

Tenants pay all utilities, lawn and snow care.

1 year lease from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
1335 11th Avenue North - 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 1335 11th Avenue North - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 11th Avenue North - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 11th Avenue North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
