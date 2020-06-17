1335 11th Avenue North - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated game room

Upper: 3 bedrooms (one with an office or extra bedroom (6th)), Kitchen, Huge Bathroom



Main floor: Large living room and dining room (wood floors!), Office/bedroom (7x7), bedroom (7x14), large kitchen with a lot of storage, updated full bathroom.



Basement: large "game room", bedroom with egress and 1/2 bath.

main floor was just completely remodeled. New plumbing throughout building.



New paint throughout the main floor.

Large living room and dining room. Location is great!!



7 off street parking or 5 off with 1 stall garage



Deposit 1950



NO smoking



Tenants pay all utilities, lawn and snow care.



1 year lease from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.