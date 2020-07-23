All apartments in Fargo
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

1105 5th Ave S

1105 5th Avenue South · (701) 639-4900
Location

1105 5th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103
Hawthorne

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1105 5th Ave S Available 06/24/21 6 Bedroom Near Downtown Fargo!! - This unique 6 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is conveniently located near downtown Fargo!! Hardwood floors, Spacious bedrooms, plenty of off street parking in the back of house, washer/dryer, and front porch.The main level has 2 bedrooms, an office, kitchen, dining and living area, 1 full bathrooms, and additional storage area. Upstairs has an additional 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional room with sink and storage. The basement has the 6th bedroom, storage space and the washer/dryer. Available NOW. Call or email today for a virtual showing!!

River Rock Property
701.639.4900
rent@rrfargo.com
rrfargo.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

