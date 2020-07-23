Amenities

1105 5th Ave S Available 06/24/21 6 Bedroom Near Downtown Fargo!! - This unique 6 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is conveniently located near downtown Fargo!! Hardwood floors, Spacious bedrooms, plenty of off street parking in the back of house, washer/dryer, and front porch.The main level has 2 bedrooms, an office, kitchen, dining and living area, 1 full bathrooms, and additional storage area. Upstairs has an additional 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional room with sink and storage. The basement has the 6th bedroom, storage space and the washer/dryer. Available NOW. Call or email today for a virtual showing!!



No Pets Allowed



