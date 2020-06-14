Apartment List
42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Youngsville, NC

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Youngsville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
209 Amaryllis Way
209 Amaryllis Way, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1827 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3500 sqft
941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Crooked Creek Run
75 Crooked Creek Run, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1164 sqft
Homes for rent in Louisburg NC - 75 Crooked Creek Run - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Frienldy - please read over Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE5657886)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
418 N Allen Rd
418 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home near downtown Wake Forest!!! Available for immediate move in, this charming ranch style home is perfect for you! With spacious bedrooms, large living area and a big yard this house has everything you need to make it your

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2396 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
824 Sunshade Creek Drive
824 Sunshade Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2464 sqft
This 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a master down and amassive loft on the second floor is immaculate. Upgrades galore, inc. all new upgraded lighting, overhead storage in the 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Wingate Street
715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
808 Old Ash Court
808 Old Ash Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2031 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Youngsville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
54 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1043 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Youngsville, NC

Finding an apartment in Youngsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

