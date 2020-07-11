/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:01 AM
27 Apartments for rent in Youngsville, NC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Hampton Village of Youngsville
418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
812 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Online rental payment available. 24-hour maintenance. Close to Falls Lake State Recreation Area for a nature getaway.
Results within 1 mile of Youngsville
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Youngsville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
341 Hammond Oak Lane
341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1714 sqft
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
125 E Oak Avenue
125 East Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
820 sqft
Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest.
Results within 10 miles of Youngsville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1500 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
45 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Road, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3118 sqft
One of a kind ranch home in the Horse Shoe Farm Nature Preserve. Boasts 4 spacious bedrooms,3 baths, approx 3,118 square feet. Breath taking foyer with dining room on one side, office area on the other, both include gorgeous chandeliers.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1913 Barngate Way
1913 Barngate Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Avail now, pets negotiable.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5903 Neuse Wood Drive
5903 Neuse Wood Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse just seconds from 540, 401 and US1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. With an open layout, large kitchen with island, gas logs in living room and large master suite. Laundry room w/Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
505 Littleport Drive
505 Littleport Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Available 7/16.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8132 Duck Creek Drive
8132 Duck Creek Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2040 sqft
Spacious 4BR home w/2-car garage,fenced backyard. incredible kitchen w/granite counters, tile backsplash black appliances. Vaulted MBR. Master bath w/transom over tub, WIC. 4th BR could also be a bonus room. Large family room w/FP.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2279 sqft
Available 6/10. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great North Raleigh location! Bright, open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window, double ovens and large island. Cozy living room with corner fireplace.
