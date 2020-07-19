All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7

2940 Oleander Drive · (910) 332-7284 ext. 106
Location

2940 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2BD-1BA Condo - Beautiful 2BD/1BA Condo perfectly located at Oleander Court in the Forest Hills Area. Enjoy hardwood floors though out, large windows, high ceilings, newer appliances, spacious bathroom, ample closet space . NEW paint throughout, NEW lighting with stack W/D in uit. Majestic centuries old oak trees surrounding the property with mature landscaping and a n open court yard set these condos apart from rest! Short walk to Hanover Center, Independence Mall, Empie Park, restaurants and the Wilmington City Bike Trail. This condo is a must see!
Tags

(RLNE5913951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 have any available units?
2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 offer parking?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 have a pool?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 have accessible units?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7 does not have units with air conditioning.
