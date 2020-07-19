2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

2BD-1BA Condo - Beautiful 2BD/1BA Condo perfectly located at Oleander Court in the Forest Hills Area. Enjoy hardwood floors though out, large windows, high ceilings, newer appliances, spacious bathroom, ample closet space . NEW paint throughout, NEW lighting with stack W/D in uit. Majestic centuries old oak trees surrounding the property with mature landscaping and a n open court yard set these condos apart from rest! Short walk to Hanover Center, Independence Mall, Empie Park, restaurants and the Wilmington City Bike Trail. This condo is a must see!

Tags



(RLNE5913951)