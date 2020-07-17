All apartments in Whispering Pines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

8 Winding Trail

8 Winding Trail · (910) 725-2394
Location

8 Winding Trail, Whispering Pines, NC 28327

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2758 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently located in Whispering Pines, this expansive four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings in the open floor plan great room, two large living spaces, gorgeous granite counter tops in the huge kitchen, and a screened in back porch. Use of the Whispering Pines lakes and community amenities are included. And pets are welcome.

The great room style main living space offers cathedral style ceilings, a formal dining and living space with gas fireplace, and a comfortable family room. The large kitchen has tons of counter space with gorgeous solid surface countertops and loads of storage in the cabinets and pantry.

The master bedroom has large windows allowing tons of light into the room, en suite bathroom with double vanities, separate tub and shower, and a generous walk-in closet. The tray ceiling, multiple windows, and french doors provide tons of natural light making the room feel bright and fresh! The master bathroom offers a great place to retreat to - completely separate vanities, an over-sized shower, jetted tub, and private toilet room. And to top off the amazing features of the master suite, a massive closet provides ample storage space.

The split floorplan keeps the secondary/children's bedrooms at a comfortable distance, creating a private setting for your household. A conveniently located full bathroom offers a private tub/shower room and vanity area, making it easy for multiple people to utilize at the same time.

The large screened-in porch has access from the family room and the master bedroom. Also, with a walk down to a deck, you are welcomed into the gracious backyard. The yard offers space for outdoor enjoyment and gatherings - features large shade trees, screened in porch, and private wooded views.

This home is located in Moore County and provides a short commute to Ft Bragg, Simmons Army Airfield, Fayetteville, Raleigh/Durham area, and the quaint towns of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen.

Pets are welcome, but will require a non refundable pet fee.

All SPM rental homes are enrolled in our Utilities and Maintenance Reduction Program; which, for $15/month, delivers high quality air filters directly to your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Winding Trail have any available units?
8 Winding Trail has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Winding Trail have?
Some of 8 Winding Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Winding Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8 Winding Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Winding Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Winding Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8 Winding Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8 Winding Trail offers parking.
Does 8 Winding Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Winding Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Winding Trail have a pool?
No, 8 Winding Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8 Winding Trail have accessible units?
No, 8 Winding Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Winding Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Winding Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Winding Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Winding Trail has units with air conditioning.
