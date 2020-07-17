8 Winding Trail

Amenities

Conveniently located in Whispering Pines, this expansive four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings in the open floor plan great room, two large living spaces, gorgeous granite counter tops in the huge kitchen, and a screened in back porch. Use of the Whispering Pines lakes and community amenities are included. And pets are welcome.



The great room style main living space offers cathedral style ceilings, a formal dining and living space with gas fireplace, and a comfortable family room. The large kitchen has tons of counter space with gorgeous solid surface countertops and loads of storage in the cabinets and pantry.



The master bedroom has large windows allowing tons of light into the room, en suite bathroom with double vanities, separate tub and shower, and a generous walk-in closet. The tray ceiling, multiple windows, and french doors provide tons of natural light making the room feel bright and fresh! The master bathroom offers a great place to retreat to - completely separate vanities, an over-sized shower, jetted tub, and private toilet room. And to top off the amazing features of the master suite, a massive closet provides ample storage space.



The split floorplan keeps the secondary/children's bedrooms at a comfortable distance, creating a private setting for your household. A conveniently located full bathroom offers a private tub/shower room and vanity area, making it easy for multiple people to utilize at the same time.



The large screened-in porch has access from the family room and the master bedroom. Also, with a walk down to a deck, you are welcomed into the gracious backyard. The yard offers space for outdoor enjoyment and gatherings - features large shade trees, screened in porch, and private wooded views.



This home is located in Moore County and provides a short commute to Ft Bragg, Simmons Army Airfield, Fayetteville, Raleigh/Durham area, and the quaint towns of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen.



Pets are welcome, but will require a non refundable pet fee.



