3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM
82 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westport, NC
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7545 Red Robin Trail
7545 Red Robin Trl, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1600 sqft
Desirable Spacious Country Home with Lots of Charm Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3733 Shannon Loop
3733 Shannon Loop, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
3733 Shannon Loop Available 07/21/20 Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in private little neighborhood off Webbs Rd. - Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in private little neighborhood off Webbs Rd. Large bedrooms and the master has three closets.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2660 Norman Isle Dr
2660 Norman Isle Dr, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Immaculate Three Bedroom Townhouse in Denver - Don't miss this practically brand new three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Denver.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
The Peninsula
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive North, Cornelius, NC
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8419 Normandy Road
8419 Normandy Road, Lincoln County, NC
Beautiful lake views w/ a swimming pool and a hot tub! Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room, extensive cabinetry in the kitchen, large master suite w/ a luxurious master bath on the main level.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.
Last updated April 25 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Last updated December 10 at 10:05 PM
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13909 Hastings Farm Rd
13909 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Hagers Ferry community! The kitchen features an eat-in area as well as a complete appliance package with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher! The great room features vaulted ceilings as
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7840 Village Harbor Drive
7840 Village Harbor Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1257 sqft
PENTHOUSE condo overlooking the community pool and Lake Norman in Cornelius For Rent! The building has an elevator for easy access to this condo that has new carpet and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Westport
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
