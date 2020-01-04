3911 Voltaire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-story home in Wesley Chapel for rent. Highly coveted Weddington Schools. Well maintained all brick home that offers 4 bedrooms with master on the main level. Outdoor entertaining is easy on the large deck inside a fully fenced yard. Three car garage and ample storage space makes for a great place to call yours. Home is still occupied and will be available Feb 1st to move in.