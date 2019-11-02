125 Will Helms

Amenities

Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Country Setting - Property Id: 147537



Beautiful, quiet country setting close to local popular amenities, very safe, friendly neighbors, cul-de-sac, one road in and one road out, no traffic, great for kids.

Updated 3 bed/2 bath in Wesley Chapel on a 1 acre lot in a private country setting (no HOA headaches). Wesley Chapel Elementary, Weddington Middle School, Weddington High School. Open floor plan, updated and newly painted kitchen with appliances including new stove. Washer and Dryer.

Large master bedroom with private bath. 2 additional large bedrooms share second full bath. All with large closets. 960 square feet under central air/heat plus a 300+ square foot finished out building with power and cable. Large front and back decks.

Minutes to Harris Teeter, Target, and Hickory Tavern.

Rent includes lawn care and extermination service. Property is on a private well so no water bill

No Pets Allowed



