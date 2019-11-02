All apartments in Wesley Chapel
125 Will Helms

125 Will Helms Road · No Longer Available
Location

125 Will Helms Road, Wesley Chapel, NC 28110

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Country Setting - Property Id: 147537

Beautiful, quiet country setting close to local popular amenities, very safe, friendly neighbors, cul-de-sac, one road in and one road out, no traffic, great for kids.
Updated 3 bed/2 bath in Wesley Chapel on a 1 acre lot in a private country setting (no HOA headaches). Wesley Chapel Elementary, Weddington Middle School, Weddington High School. Open floor plan, updated and newly painted kitchen with appliances including new stove. Washer and Dryer.
Large master bedroom with private bath. 2 additional large bedrooms share second full bath. All with large closets. 960 square feet under central air/heat plus a 300+ square foot finished out building with power and cable. Large front and back decks.
Minutes to Harris Teeter, Target, and Hickory Tavern.
Rent includes lawn care and extermination service. Property is on a private well so no water bill
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147537p
Property Id 147537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5231559)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Will Helms have any available units?
125 Will Helms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, NC.
What amenities does 125 Will Helms have?
Some of 125 Will Helms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Will Helms currently offering any rent specials?
125 Will Helms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Will Helms pet-friendly?
No, 125 Will Helms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 125 Will Helms offer parking?
No, 125 Will Helms does not offer parking.
Does 125 Will Helms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Will Helms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Will Helms have a pool?
No, 125 Will Helms does not have a pool.
Does 125 Will Helms have accessible units?
No, 125 Will Helms does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Will Helms have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Will Helms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Will Helms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Will Helms has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
