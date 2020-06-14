Apartment List
/
NC
/
wendell
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC

Finding an apartment in Wendell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
616 Gaslight Trail
616 Gaslight Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1014 sqft
Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on big wooded lot! Convenient location! Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Approval is based on the results of the online application.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
208 Redberry Court
208 Redberry Court, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1175 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Wendell

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
1125 Bermuda Run
1125 Bermuda Run, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Perfect 3 bedroom home in the desierable Amber Run commnuity. Open floor plan with large fenced in back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5015 Gailardia Drive
5015 Gailardia Drive, Zebulon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2500 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
104 Caribbean Court
104 Caribbean Court, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
629 Bullhart Drive
629 Bullhart Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1156 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3316 sqft
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
105 Haywood Lane
105 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1225 Fiddle Court
1225 Fiddler Court, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1313 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
510 Southampton Drive
510 Southampton Drive, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1199 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
113 Houston Lane
113 Houston Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1511 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Beechwood Court
106 Beechwood Court, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
621 McCarthy Drive
621 Mccarthy Dr, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
309 Hardaway Point
309 Hardaway Point, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
101 Sloan Dr
101 Sloan Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
101 Sloan Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Riverwood! - After a long day out, nothings sweeter than coming home to the classic Player floorplan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
609 Gray Head Lane
609 Gray Head Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2456 sqft
Available 5/4/20. Dogs ok w/size limit and pet fee, no cats. Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home with formal living/office and separate dining. Large family room that centers around gas FP. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and center island.

1 of 17

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
140 Bobby Ray Court
140 Bobby Ray Ct, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2267 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wendell, NC

Finding an apartment in Wendell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wendell 3 BedroomsWendell Apartments with BalconyWendell Apartments with Gym
Wendell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWendell Apartments with ParkingWendell Apartments with Pool
Wendell Apartments with Washer-DryerWendell Dog Friendly ApartmentsWendell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh