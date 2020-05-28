616 Gaslight Trail

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on big wooded lot! Convenient location!



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $50 per financially responsible applicant. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check for review. In order to be approved with our standard deposit (equal to rent amount) you must have a credit score above 580, no evictions within the last 5 years, and no criminal background. Credit scores below 580 may be approved with a double deposit (2x the amount of the rent). This is at the discretion of the property manager and is not guaranteed. Houses are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to another house we manage that you financially qualify for. Most of our homes are pet friendly! There is a pet fee. For one animal the fee is $250 and $100 for each additional one. This is a one-time non-refundable fee due before the start of the lease or at the time of the adoption of the animal.



Owners of the following aggressive breeds of dogs with be considered with a special tenant's insurance rider. The dogs are as follows: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.