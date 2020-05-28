All apartments in Wendell
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:42 PM

616 Gaslight Trail

616 Gaslight Trail · (919) 328-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 Gaslight Trail, Wendell, NC 27591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on big wooded lot! Convenient location!

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $50 per financially responsible applicant. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check for review. In order to be approved with our standard deposit (equal to rent amount) you must have a credit score above 580, no evictions within the last 5 years, and no criminal background. Credit scores below 580 may be approved with a double deposit (2x the amount of the rent). This is at the discretion of the property manager and is not guaranteed. Houses are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to another house we manage that you financially qualify for. Most of our homes are pet friendly! There is a pet fee. For one animal the fee is $250 and $100 for each additional one. This is a one-time non-refundable fee due before the start of the lease or at the time of the adoption of the animal.

Owners of the following aggressive breeds of dogs with be considered with a special tenant's insurance rider. The dogs are as follows: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Soon.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Gaslight Trail have any available units?
616 Gaslight Trail has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 616 Gaslight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
616 Gaslight Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Gaslight Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Gaslight Trail is pet friendly.
Does 616 Gaslight Trail offer parking?
No, 616 Gaslight Trail does not offer parking.
Does 616 Gaslight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Gaslight Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Gaslight Trail have a pool?
No, 616 Gaslight Trail does not have a pool.
Does 616 Gaslight Trail have accessible units?
No, 616 Gaslight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Gaslight Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Gaslight Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Gaslight Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Gaslight Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
