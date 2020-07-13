/
pet friendly apartments
182 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Weddington
39 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,083
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
48 Units Available
Ballantyne West
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2000 sqft
Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs. This home is a must see! This home does not allow pets.
Results within 5 miles of Weddington
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
58 Units Available
Pinery West
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
64 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
36 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
28 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
20 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
20 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
31 Units Available
Whiteoak
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
51 Units Available
Ballantyne West
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
14 Units Available
Wessex Square
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
