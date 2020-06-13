231 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC with balcony

Weddington, NC, home of the Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site, for all you history buffs.

Located in Union County, North Carolina, Weddington is a small town with a population of 9,459, and is part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill metropolitan area. Weddington was originally the home of Waxhaw Indians and was named after Reuben B. Weddington. The town was once part of the Sandy Ridge Township, but was incorporated as Weddington Town in 1842. This town has grown a lot since those early days, changing from a largely agricultural town with many family-owned farms to a more urban area. The town has a number of historic sites, including the Town Hall, which was built in 1894 and has been designated as a historic home.