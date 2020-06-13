231 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC with balcony
Weddington, NC, home of the Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site, for all you history buffs.
Located in Union County, North Carolina, Weddington is a small town with a population of 9,459, and is part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill metropolitan area. Weddington was originally the home of Waxhaw Indians and was named after Reuben B. Weddington. The town was once part of the Sandy Ridge Township, but was incorporated as Weddington Town in 1842. This town has grown a lot since those early days, changing from a largely agricultural town with many family-owned farms to a more urban area. The town has a number of historic sites, including the Town Hall, which was built in 1894 and has been designated as a historic home. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Weddington? Look no further because we can help you with your search. We have information on different types of housing for rent in Weddington, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, rental condos and other types of rental homes. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Weddington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.