Last updated June 13 2020

231 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
720 Ridgelake Drive
720 Ridgelake Drive, Weddington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
4678 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom Full Brick Home in Weddington! Open floorplan and spacious living areas make this house great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Weddington
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9309 Shrewsbury Drive
9309 Shrewsbury Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2837 sqft
9309 Shrewsbury Drive Available 07/01/20 Awesome pet-friendly South Charlotte home on cul-de-sac for lease! - Pet-friendly! Impeccably-clean and well-maintained home with a spacious and open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2800 sqft
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4040 sqft
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.
Results within 5 miles of Weddington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
Provincetowne
30 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Touchstone Village
9 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
Pinery West
59 Units Available
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
$
Whiteoak
24 Units Available
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13
Ballantyne West
51 Units Available
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13
$
Whiteoak
22 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,270
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1144 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
City Guide for Weddington, NC

Weddington, NC, home of the Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site, for all you history buffs.

Located in Union County, North Carolina, Weddington is a small town with a population of 9,459, and is part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill metropolitan area. Weddington was originally the home of Waxhaw Indians and was named after Reuben B. Weddington. The town was once part of the Sandy Ridge Township, but was incorporated as Weddington Town in 1842. This town has grown a lot since those early days, changing from a largely agricultural town with many family-owned farms to a more urban area. The town has a number of historic sites, including the Town Hall, which was built in 1894 and has been designated as a historic home. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Weddington? Look no further because we can help you with your search. We have information on different types of housing for rent in Weddington, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, rental condos and other types of rental homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Weddington, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Weddington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

