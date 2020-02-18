1020 Sherringham Way

Amenities

A Dennis Totaro custom original home with all the finest appointments from this award-winning builder! This stunning home is full of arched hallways, gorgeous millwork, beautiful hardwoods, the best in custom kitchen cabinetry, granite, uniquely shaped coffered ceilings, & more! Other fantastic features include an impressive stone fireplace in the great room, a breakfast room adjacent to the screened porch, a butler's pantry, a huge laundry room/mudroom off the garage, an oversized 3 car garage, a small planning office on the main plus a primary office on the main, a walk-in pantry, 2 half baths on the main & a master suite on the main w/ a magnificent master bath. Walk-in attic storage, 3 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & en suite baths plus a bonus room w/ a half bath provide ideal space on the upper floor. A screened porch & lovely terrace w/ outdoor fireplace add to the enjoyment of the private backyard. This elegant retreat is close to wonderful shopping & dining in Waverly!