Home
/
Weddington, NC
/
1020 Sherringham Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

1020 Sherringham Way

1020 Sherringham Way · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Sherringham Way, Weddington, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Dennis Totaro custom original home with all the finest appointments from this award-winning builder! This stunning home is full of arched hallways, gorgeous millwork, beautiful hardwoods, the best in custom kitchen cabinetry, granite, uniquely shaped coffered ceilings, & more! Other fantastic features include an impressive stone fireplace in the great room, a breakfast room adjacent to the screened porch, a butler's pantry, a huge laundry room/mudroom off the garage, an oversized 3 car garage, a small planning office on the main plus a primary office on the main, a walk-in pantry, 2 half baths on the main & a master suite on the main w/ a magnificent master bath. Walk-in attic storage, 3 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & en suite baths plus a bonus room w/ a half bath provide ideal space on the upper floor. A screened porch & lovely terrace w/ outdoor fireplace add to the enjoyment of the private backyard. This elegant retreat is close to wonderful shopping & dining in Waverly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Sherringham Way have any available units?
1020 Sherringham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 1020 Sherringham Way have?
Some of 1020 Sherringham Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Sherringham Way currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Sherringham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Sherringham Way pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Sherringham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weddington.
Does 1020 Sherringham Way offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Sherringham Way offers parking.
Does 1020 Sherringham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Sherringham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Sherringham Way have a pool?
No, 1020 Sherringham Way does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Sherringham Way have accessible units?
No, 1020 Sherringham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Sherringham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Sherringham Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Sherringham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Sherringham Way does not have units with air conditioning.

