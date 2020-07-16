All apartments in Wayne County
109 Willow Pond Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

109 Willow Pond Dr

109 Willow Pond Drive · (919) 988-0518
Location

109 Willow Pond Drive, Wayne County, NC 28551

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Willow Pond Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2504 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
109 Willow Pond Dr Available 08/07/20 Willow Pond - Wow!! This beautiful home has all of the features you are looking for - hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, formal dining room, TWO bonus spaces, and more! Master suite includes walk-in closet, trey ceilings and a gorgeous master bath with dual vanities, jetted spa tub, and separate shower. The first bonus space is lofted above the living area, while a second HUGE bonus room with full bath could be used as an additional play area or bedroom. A must-see!!

(RLNE2369127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Willow Pond Dr have any available units?
109 Willow Pond Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Willow Pond Dr have?
Some of 109 Willow Pond Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Willow Pond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
109 Willow Pond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Willow Pond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 109 Willow Pond Dr offer parking?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 109 Willow Pond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Willow Pond Dr have a pool?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 109 Willow Pond Dr have accessible units?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Willow Pond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Willow Pond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Willow Pond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
