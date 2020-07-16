Amenities
109 Willow Pond Dr Available 08/07/20 Willow Pond - Wow!! This beautiful home has all of the features you are looking for - hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, formal dining room, TWO bonus spaces, and more! Master suite includes walk-in closet, trey ceilings and a gorgeous master bath with dual vanities, jetted spa tub, and separate shower. The first bonus space is lofted above the living area, while a second HUGE bonus room with full bath could be used as an additional play area or bedroom. A must-see!!
(RLNE2369127)