All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 4048 Deep River Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
4048 Deep River Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

4048 Deep River Way

4048 Deep River Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4048 Deep River Way, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
New home in highly desired Millbridge neighborhood. Beautiful open floor plan home with shining HW floors through-out, large kitchen w/island, steel appliances and fire place. Enjoy sitting in the covered front porch (or) screened porch in the back. Kitchen opens to family room and dining area. Main level has Master BR, Master Bath, Guest BR, Guest Full Bath and Study/Office. Upper floor boasts of addl BR, Full Bath and Bonus Room. This home has many smart home features. Neighborhood has many amenities including club house and outdoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Deep River Way have any available units?
4048 Deep River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 4048 Deep River Way have?
Some of 4048 Deep River Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Deep River Way currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Deep River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Deep River Way pet-friendly?
No, 4048 Deep River Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 4048 Deep River Way offer parking?
Yes, 4048 Deep River Way offers parking.
Does 4048 Deep River Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Deep River Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Deep River Way have a pool?
Yes, 4048 Deep River Way has a pool.
Does 4048 Deep River Way have accessible units?
No, 4048 Deep River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Deep River Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 Deep River Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4048 Deep River Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4048 Deep River Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University