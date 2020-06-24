4048 Deep River Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

New home in highly desired Millbridge neighborhood. Beautiful open floor plan home with shining HW floors through-out, large kitchen w/island, steel appliances and fire place. Enjoy sitting in the covered front porch (or) screened porch in the back. Kitchen opens to family room and dining area. Main level has Master BR, Master Bath, Guest BR, Guest Full Bath and Study/Office. Upper floor boasts of addl BR, Full Bath and Bonus Room. This home has many smart home features. Neighborhood has many amenities including club house and outdoor pool.