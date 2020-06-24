All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 3508 Sassafras Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
3508 Sassafras Trail
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:04 PM

3508 Sassafras Trail

3508 Sassafrass Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3508 Sassafrass Trail, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Waxhaw off Providence Road South, you will find this freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked away on a quiet neighborhood road with no thru traffic, but only minutes away from shopping and dining. The home sits on an 1/2 acre lot with a fully fenced in back yard and is pet friendly. There is also a storage building in the back yard for your use. The great floorplan has a family room with hardwoods opening into the dining area that leads to the french doors that access the back patio and private back yard. The kitchen has great cabinet and counter top space with new stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Adjustable closet organizers have been installed to all bedroom closets. The lighting throughout has been tastefully upgraded with LED lighting. The master bedroom has a large window for beautiful natural light and a private bath with walk in shower. This property is a must see!

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Sassafras Trail have any available units?
3508 Sassafras Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3508 Sassafras Trail have?
Some of 3508 Sassafras Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Sassafras Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Sassafras Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Sassafras Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Sassafras Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Sassafras Trail offer parking?
No, 3508 Sassafras Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3508 Sassafras Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Sassafras Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Sassafras Trail have a pool?
No, 3508 Sassafras Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Sassafras Trail have accessible units?
No, 3508 Sassafras Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Sassafras Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Sassafras Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Sassafras Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 Sassafras Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University