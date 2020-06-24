3508 Sassafras Trail

Amenities

Located in Waxhaw off Providence Road South, you will find this freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked away on a quiet neighborhood road with no thru traffic, but only minutes away from shopping and dining. The home sits on an 1/2 acre lot with a fully fenced in back yard and is pet friendly. There is also a storage building in the back yard for your use. The great floorplan has a family room with hardwoods opening into the dining area that leads to the french doors that access the back patio and private back yard. The kitchen has great cabinet and counter top space with new stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Adjustable closet organizers have been installed to all bedroom closets. The lighting throughout has been tastefully upgraded with LED lighting. The master bedroom has a large window for beautiful natural light and a private bath with walk in shower. This property is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

