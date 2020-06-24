All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:57 PM

3229 Bridgewick Road

3229 Bridgewick Road
Location

3229 Bridgewick Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
For rent, beautiful 4-bedroom home, 2.5 bath in the desired community of Millbridge in Waxhaw. This elegant and cozy home is located just around the corner from the clubhouse, pool, theater and gym. Enjoy the hardwood floors, open floor plan, the views of the famous covered bridge and the relaxing views and sounds of Twelve Mile Creek right in your backyard. This home offers you a master bedroom on the first floor, laundry room, granite countertops, breakfast bar and kitchen island. Three large bedrooms upstairs and the largest bedroom could be used as a bonus area with a very large storage area. Millbridge is a sought after community within walking distance of highly rated Kensington Elementary.

This home is in a prime location in one of the best communities in Waxhaw. Schedule a showing today! Great credit and history required, not eligible for section 8. Pets conditional per owner approval and would require a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Bridgewick Road have any available units?
3229 Bridgewick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3229 Bridgewick Road have?
Some of 3229 Bridgewick Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Bridgewick Road currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Bridgewick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Bridgewick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 Bridgewick Road is pet friendly.
Does 3229 Bridgewick Road offer parking?
No, 3229 Bridgewick Road does not offer parking.
Does 3229 Bridgewick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Bridgewick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Bridgewick Road have a pool?
Yes, 3229 Bridgewick Road has a pool.
Does 3229 Bridgewick Road have accessible units?
No, 3229 Bridgewick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Bridgewick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Bridgewick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Bridgewick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Bridgewick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
