3229 Bridgewick Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

For rent, beautiful 4-bedroom home, 2.5 bath in the desired community of Millbridge in Waxhaw. This elegant and cozy home is located just around the corner from the clubhouse, pool, theater and gym. Enjoy the hardwood floors, open floor plan, the views of the famous covered bridge and the relaxing views and sounds of Twelve Mile Creek right in your backyard. This home offers you a master bedroom on the first floor, laundry room, granite countertops, breakfast bar and kitchen island. Three large bedrooms upstairs and the largest bedroom could be used as a bonus area with a very large storage area. Millbridge is a sought after community within walking distance of highly rated Kensington Elementary.



This home is in a prime location in one of the best communities in Waxhaw. Schedule a showing today! Great credit and history required, not eligible for section 8. Pets conditional per owner approval and would require a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.