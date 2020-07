Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This luxurious home is detailed with beautiful tile work, an open concept kitchen and living spaces, large bedrooms, a wrap around deck, and lots of natural light inside the home. Fenced in area surrounds the house. This is not a student accommodation.



Please call the office with any questions you have.



(RLNE4465831)