carter county
34 Apartments for rent in Carter County, TN📍
7 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
1 Unit Available
805 Tiger Creek Road - 12
805 Tiger Creek Road, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
This two story two bedroom one and a half bathroom stand alone home, with a spacious loft which can double as a third bedroom, located in the lower Roan mountain area has a rap around porch sits on 38 acres of shared common ground has a beautiful
1 Unit Available
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.
1 Unit Available
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.
1 Unit Available
308 South Watauga Avenue Nancy - 1
308 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
525 sqft
Cute and affordable! Downtown apartments! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. Wood floors, large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.
1 Unit Available
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.
1 Unit Available
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.
Results within 1 mile of Carter County
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Carter County
53 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
1 Unit Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
310 W Maple Street
310 West Maple Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 310 W Maple Street in Johnson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1201 E 8th Ave
1201 East 8th Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
- (RLNE5977074)
1 Unit Available
2121 South Greenwood Dr. #602
2121 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
2121 South Greenwood #602 Johnson City, TN - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo has over 1200 square ft.
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-01
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom basement unit located .05 miles from downtown. This home is located on the JC bus route and includes a dishwasher, walk in closet, a 24-7 laundry faculty, and WiFI.
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnson City
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel.
1 Unit Available
1607 East Myrtle Avenue Unit 2
1607 East Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
778 sqft
2 unit multi-family home 2 unit multi-family home
1 Unit Available
2601 West Market St
2601 West Market Street, Johnson City, TN
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2601 West Market St in Johnson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
