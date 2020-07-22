/
watauga county
15 Apartments for rent in Watauga County, NC📍
146 Sunny Knoll Acres Dr
146 Sunny Knoll Acres, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
146 Sunny Knoll Acres Dr Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom Home in East Boone - Spacious three bedroom home located approx 2.5 miles from ASU and close to the Boone Golf Course. 2 living rooms, Large kitchen.
446 Green Street
446 Green Street, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1800 sqft
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone.
697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/15/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap.
3302 Old US Hwy 421
3302 Old US 421, Cove Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Copper Canyon - Rustic-Luxe, Modern Chic, Upscale and Inviting - Right Along Cove Creek in Vilas - Available Now! Furnished or Unfurnished.
525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
6000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
295 Horseshoe Drive
295 Horse Shoe Drive, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
295 Horseshoe Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom home available early October 2020! This home was recently remodeled, it has new engineered hardwood flooring and a newly remodeled kitchen. 4 bedrooms with a bonus room in the basement and 3 bathrooms.
1980 Mountain Dale Road
1980 Mountain Dale Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1904 sqft
1980 Mountain Dale Road - Available Mid-December 2020! Renovated home located in the Bethel area. Beautiful mountain surroundings with creek running behind the home. Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home with two separate living areas.
593 Ruben Walker Road
593 Rubin Walker Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
593 Ruben Walker Road Available 07/08/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5661824)
225 Cherrybrook Lane Unit A
225 Cherrybrook Lane, Boone, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
720 sqft
225 Cherrybrook Lane - Two bedroom, one bath duplex available now for a lease takeover through July of 2021. Located less than half a mile from Appalachian and downtown Boone.
918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202
116 Moonlight Ridge Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1380 sqft
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center.
Results within 1 mile of Watauga County
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27
5804 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Caldwell County, NC
Studio
$950
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous View from this Blowing Rock Vista Efficiency Condo - Email Leasing@BooneHCRentals for availability* Located just two miles south of the town of Blowing Rock, this one room efficiency condo
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.
Results within 5 miles of Watauga County
1664 Grouse Moor Drive 7
1664 Grouse Moor Drive, Sugar Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
837 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 $900 837ft2 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 66984 1664 Grouse Moor Dr, Unit 7, Sugar Mountain, NC is a condo that contains 837 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
803 Conley Cheek Rd
803 Conley Cheek Road, Ashe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
1/1 All Inclusive Apartment in Fleetwood with River Access! - This one bedroom and one bathroom basement apartment has tons to offer! This unit features a living room with a large hutch to house the large flat-screen TV along with numerous board
Some of the colleges located in the Watauga County area include Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Mitchell Community College, East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Asheville, Johnson City, Mooresville, Hickory, and Kingsport have apartments for rent.