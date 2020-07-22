/
/
ashe county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Ashe County, NC📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Landing
155 Birkdale Court
155 Birkdale Court, Ashe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
AVAILABLE RENTAL IN AUGUST - Jefferson Landing Golf Club & Resort - Suite features queen bed, night stand, dresser, Smart Roku TV, WIFI, mini fridge, coffee maker, microwave, linens, full bath. chair, ottoman, 2 bar stools, bar.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Landing
421 E Landing Drive
421 East Landing Drive, Ashe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE NOW - Fairway Village townhome in Jefferson Landing Golf Community. Spacious great room with French doors to the open patio. Fully equipped kitchen. Master suite with king bedroom set, TV, French doors to the open patio.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
327 Academy Street
327 Academy Street, Jefferson, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
Brand new apartment complex being built right in Jefferson! Perfect location to walk downtown or commute to Watauga County! This complex is like no other offering an upscale and modern feel! All units have gray vinyl flooring throughout, neutral
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
803 Conley Cheek Rd
803 Conley Cheek Road, Ashe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
1/1 All Inclusive Apartment in Fleetwood with River Access! - This one bedroom and one bathroom basement apartment has tons to offer! This unit features a living room with a large hutch to house the large flat-screen TV along with numerous board
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1030 U.S. 221 Business
1030 South Main Street, West Jefferson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2300 sqft
Ranch style home within CITY LIMITS of West Jefferson is available for rent. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom is expansive with private master bath. The two additional bedrooms are large in size, with ample closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Ashe County
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/15/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap.
1 of 17
Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202
116 Moonlight Ridge Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1380 sqft
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center.
Results within 10 miles of Ashe County
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Sunny Knoll Acres Dr
146 Sunny Knoll Acres, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
146 Sunny Knoll Acres Dr Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom Home in East Boone - Spacious three bedroom home located approx 2.5 miles from ASU and close to the Boone Golf Course. 2 living rooms, Large kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
446 Green Street
446 Green Street, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1800 sqft
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3302 Old US Hwy 421
3302 Old US 421, Cove Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Copper Canyon - Rustic-Luxe, Modern Chic, Upscale and Inviting - Right Along Cove Creek in Vilas - Available Now! Furnished or Unfurnished.
1 of 46
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
6000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
295 Horseshoe Drive
295 Horse Shoe Drive, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
295 Horseshoe Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom home available early October 2020! This home was recently remodeled, it has new engineered hardwood flooring and a newly remodeled kitchen. 4 bedrooms with a bonus room in the basement and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1980 Mountain Dale Road
1980 Mountain Dale Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1904 sqft
1980 Mountain Dale Road - Available Mid-December 2020! Renovated home located in the Bethel area. Beautiful mountain surroundings with creek running behind the home. Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home with two separate living areas.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
225 Cherrybrook Lane Unit A
225 Cherrybrook Lane, Boone, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
720 sqft
225 Cherrybrook Lane - Two bedroom, one bath duplex available now for a lease takeover through July of 2021. Located less than half a mile from Appalachian and downtown Boone.
1 of 30
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ashe County area include Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Mitchell Community College, East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Johnson City, Mooresville, Hickory, Kingsport, and Statesville have apartments for rent.