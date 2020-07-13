/
/
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
56 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Wake Forest, NC
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
29 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Village of Youngsville
418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
812 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Online rental payment available. 24-hour maintenance. Close to Falls Lake State Recreation Area for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
154 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
44 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3810 Grey Harbor Drive
3810 Grey Harbor Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Raleigh. This home features hard surface flooring in the living room and kitchen. Bedroom can accommodate a large bedroom suit and has its own balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4826 Hollenden Drive
4826 Hollenden Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
920 sqft
Great brick condo unit for lease. Living room has cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Great location off Capital Blvd. Close to shopping. No pets allowed. This rental can be shown AFTER qualification.
Results within 10 miles of Wake Forest
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Tree Top Apartments
1328 Steinbeck Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$795
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
914 sqft
Tree Top Apartments sit in close proximity to the North Raleigh Area. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units complete with ovens, walk-in closets, refrigerators and garbage disposals. This community is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
38 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1375 sqft
The Trails of North Hills, now proudly managed by Pinnacle, is ideally located near I-440, I-40, and I-540 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Sommerset Place Apartments
6717 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
905 sqft
Close to Celebration At Six Forks. Apartments feature spacious layouts with amenities such as living rooms with wood-burning fireplaces and chef-style kitchens with black appliances. Conveniences include a swimming pool and lighted tennis courts.
Similar Pages
Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest 3 BedroomsWake Forest Accessible ApartmentsWake Forest Apartments under $1,000
Wake Forest Apartments with BalconyWake Forest Apartments with GarageWake Forest Apartments with GymWake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWake Forest Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC