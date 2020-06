Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Well appointed three bedroom ranch home, situated on almost 4 acres. Living area located just off the entrance, leading into an open and airy kitchen. Original hardwood flooring in most of the floor plan, with custom paint colors in select areas and window treatment provided throughout the home. The laundry room has new faux-wood linoleum and will accommodate full-sized appliances. ****All pets must be approved****